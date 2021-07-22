Gems (GEM) 1-Day Volume Tops $23.00

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One Gems coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gems has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gems has a market capitalization of $184,867.52 and $23.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00047659 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00014084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.77 or 0.00829313 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

Gems is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . The official website for Gems is gems.org . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

