Genaro Network (GNX) Trading Down 8.9% Over Last Week

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and $1.55 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genaro Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Genaro Network has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Genaro Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00014273 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.55 or 0.00862445 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genaro Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genaro Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.