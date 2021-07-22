Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Position Reduced by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114,147 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Generac worth $137,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $8,186,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Generac by 1,211.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after purchasing an additional 44,238 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $44,065,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $16,011,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,568,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNRC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.20.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $447.34 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.15 and a 1 year high of $452.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $371.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,093 shares of company stock worth $12,149,690. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

