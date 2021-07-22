Generation Investment Management LLP Has $464.83 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Generation Investment Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,018,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.9% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Generation Investment Management LLP owned about 0.26% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $464,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO traded up $9.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $523.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,275. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $399.16 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $483.14. The company has a market capitalization of $205.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

