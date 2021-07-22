Generation Investment Management LLP Sells 106,009 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Generation Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 106,009 shares during the quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $14,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.50. 197,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,004,383. The firm has a market cap of $604.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

