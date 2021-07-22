Generation Investment Management LLP Sells 228,872 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Generation Investment Management LLP lowered its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 228,872 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP owned about 0.11% of Twilio worth $63,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 276,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,172,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Twilio by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Family Trust purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth $3,135,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.69.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,019,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,961 shares of company stock valued at $29,116,591. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $12.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $406.42. 42,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $352.04. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $216.23 and a one year high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. Equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.