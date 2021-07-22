Genesis Shards Tops One Day Trading Volume of $288,032.00 (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last week, Genesis Shards has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $288,032.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00041145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00104251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00141759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,217.14 or 0.99673389 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

