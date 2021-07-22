Genesis Vision Price Reaches $2.25 on Major Exchanges (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Genesis Vision coin can now be bought for $2.25 or 0.00006956 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $9.95 million and approximately $121,416.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Genesis Vision Profile

GVT is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

