Gentherm (THRM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Gentherm has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $288.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.72 million. On average, analysts expect Gentherm to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $70.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.81. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

