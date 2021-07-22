Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Genuine Parts updated its FY21 guidance to $6.20-6.35 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $6.200-$6.350 EPS.

GPC stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.16. The stock had a trading volume of 25,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,278. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $87.04 and a one year high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

