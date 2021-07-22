Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 21,831 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Prudential during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Prudential by 81.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Prudential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Prudential by 66.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Prudential by 1,383.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PUK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

PUK stock opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential plc has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.48.

Prudential Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

