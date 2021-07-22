Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 24,181 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 369,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.23% of Tilly’s worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 85.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 248,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 114,717 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the first quarter worth $1,380,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 61.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $96,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $96,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Hezy Shaked sold 41,750 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $688,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 364,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,480 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.87. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $16.88.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $163.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.22 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

Tilly’s Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

