Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 44,417 Shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.52% of Co-Diagnostics worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 2.0% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 90,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CODX opened at $8.70 on Thursday. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $249.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of -3.58.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 52.75% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Reed L. Benson sold 108,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $924,089.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CODX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Maxim Group cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening.

