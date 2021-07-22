Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 53,133 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,834 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 53,133 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in UBS Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 507.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2,443.8% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $16.58. The firm has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.55.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.