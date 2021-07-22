Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 76,439 Shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 649,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,439 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.30% of Radiant Logistics worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,359,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 32,462 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,155,000. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $331.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.92.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $236.53 million during the quarter.

Separately, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company. It offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services including truckload services, less than truckload (LTL) services, and intermodal services. It operates through the geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.