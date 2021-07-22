Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,751 Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,755 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.31% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,064 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,044,000 after buying an additional 48,297 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 201,516 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 30,596 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $402.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.99. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $46.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $27.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 31.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

