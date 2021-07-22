Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 80,761 Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 682,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.06% of Kala Pharmaceuticals worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,317,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,359,000 after acquiring an additional 156,841 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 601,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $693,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $654,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 82,056 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.15.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $43,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KALA opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.31. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $10.99.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,318.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

