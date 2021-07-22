Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 83,174 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.44% of PlayAGS worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 54,102 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,148,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 37,271 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGS opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.85. PlayAGS Inc has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.56. The stock has a market cap of $288.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 3.53.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 129.55%. The business had revenue of $55.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PlayAGS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

