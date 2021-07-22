Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,719 Shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.88% of Hurco Companies worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HURC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 54.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Hurco Companies during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

HURC stock opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $228.86 million, a P/E ratio of 144.46 and a beta of 0.55. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $38.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

