Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,170,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 237,747 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.20% of Fortress Biotech worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBIO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,143,000 after buying an additional 137,091 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 224.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth $449,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 106,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

FBIO has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

NASDAQ FBIO opened at $3.26 on Thursday. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.91.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 97.09%. The company had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortress Biotech Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.