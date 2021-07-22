Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,461,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.61% of Newpark Resources worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 354,851 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,370,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 395,380 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 292.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,110,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 827,626 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 322.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 880,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 671,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 371.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 858,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 676,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE NR opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 3.86. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $141.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.