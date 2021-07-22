Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,404,961 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 136,461 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.93% of Nordic American Tankers worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 90.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NAT. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.53 million, a P/E ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $18.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.