Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 32,851 Shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 273,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,851 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of XBiotech worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,357,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,311,000 after acquiring an additional 53,564 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 138.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 69,369 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 41,801 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 3.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 14.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get XBiotech alerts:

In other XBiotech news, CEO John Simard sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,173,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,742,962.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90. XBiotech Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $21.48.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.