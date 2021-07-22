Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 497,040 Shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 91.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,040,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497,040 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.24% of PAVmed worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of PAVmed by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of PAVmed by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in PAVmed by 22.0% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in PAVmed by 20.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 52,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

PAVM opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64. PAVmed Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $488.96 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.30.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAVM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PAVmed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

