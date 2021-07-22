Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 80,147 Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,147 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of GAN worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GAN during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of GAN during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in GAN by 1,188.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in GAN during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in GAN by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Get GAN alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GAN shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised GAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. GAN Limited has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $31.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.65 million, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.04.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. Equities analysts expect that GAN Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of GAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 290,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of GAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,159.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,655 shares of company stock valued at $254,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.