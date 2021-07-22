Geode Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 329,023 Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 329,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNOG opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $27.18.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNOG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

