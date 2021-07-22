Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 725,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,206 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Citizens worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Citizens by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Citizens by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens by 251.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Citizens by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Citizens by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 10,337 shares during the period. 25.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens alerts:

Shares of CIA stock opened at $5.42 on Thursday. Citizens, Inc. has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $7.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $268.85 million, a P/E ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 0.25.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $55.19 million for the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Citizens to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.70 to $8.40 in a research report on Monday.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.