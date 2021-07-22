Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Northrim BanCorp worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.17. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $259.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.54. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $35.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. Research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Northrim BanCorp Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

