Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,291 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.41% of The First Bancorp worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNLC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of The First Bancorp by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The First Bancorp by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in The First Bancorp by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The First Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The First Bancorp by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. 40.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNLC stock opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $32.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19. The stock has a market cap of $318.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The First Bancorp had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $21.17 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from The First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

The First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

