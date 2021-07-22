Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.39% of CONSOL Energy worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 1,814.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth about $101,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Shares of CEIX opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.08 million, a PE ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.79. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $19.98.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $342.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.60 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 2.54%. Research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $260,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.