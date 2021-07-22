Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,269 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.30% of Intelligent Systems worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 290.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 94.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Intelligent Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intelligent Systems alerts:

Shares of INS stock opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.20 million, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Intelligent Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $54.58.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter. Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 19.07%.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.