Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,914 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Evelo Biosciences worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after purchasing an additional 329,482 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $9,630,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 29.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

EVLO stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.59. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $688.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.30.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVLO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.