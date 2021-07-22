Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 22,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Lakeland Industries worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 21,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAKE opened at $24.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $196.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of -0.01. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.78.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.08). Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

