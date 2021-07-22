Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.34 Million Stake in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,475 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,235 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Home Bancorp worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Home Bancorp by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,023,000 after buying an additional 48,707 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Bancorp by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 17.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 25.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 39.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $39,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $37.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.39. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $39.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.71 million. Research analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

Home Bancorp Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

