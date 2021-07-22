Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,232 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.10% of Superior Group of Companies worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 34,992 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 405.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

SGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of SGC stock opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $29.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.47.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $140.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.33 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 25.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Superior Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

