Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USLM. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. 25.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USLM opened at $140.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $796.22 million, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.63. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $156.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.22.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.67 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.42%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

In related news, Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. It supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

