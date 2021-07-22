Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 48,006 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,408,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,845 shares in the last quarter. 65.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $32.31. The company has a market cap of $998.00 million and a PE ratio of -4.72.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.