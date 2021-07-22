Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.58 Million Holdings in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Marine Products worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Marine Products by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 35,362 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $884,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marine Products stock opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40. Marine Products Co. has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The company has a market cap of $562.94 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $78.38 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand.

