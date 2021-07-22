Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,788 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Apyx Medical worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Apyx Medical by 298.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Apyx Medical by 83.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Apyx Medical by 50.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Apyx Medical by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Apyx Medical by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $337.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 0.75. Apyx Medical Co. has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $12.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.00.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 47.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

