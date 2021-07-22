Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,708 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Athira Pharma worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATHA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Athira Pharma by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Athira Pharma by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Athira Pharma by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athira Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.00. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $401.64 million and a PE ratio of -6.46.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.