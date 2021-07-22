Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,239,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,507 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.75% of Genius Brands International worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,692,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,563 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 57,537 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 29.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 214,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 49,181 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 186,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Genius Brands International stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. Genius Brands International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative net margin of 14,702.37% and a negative return on equity of 86.89%. The business had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter.

Genius Brands International Company Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

