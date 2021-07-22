Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.43% of Olympic Steel worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 17.3% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 171,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 25,369 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 5.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Olympic Steel during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Olympic Steel during the first quarter worth $322,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Olympic Steel stock opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.62. The company has a market capitalization of $325.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.63. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $463.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.20 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is presently -21.62%.

Olympic Steel Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

