Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,819 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.53% of The Cato worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Cato by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The Cato by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Cato in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $950,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cato by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,342,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,113,000 after purchasing an additional 84,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cato by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Cato from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The Cato stock opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The Cato Co. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.54 million, a P/E ratio of 101.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The Cato had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $213.09 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 2.86%.

The Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

