Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $4.14 Million in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 347,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of GCM Grosvenor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GCMG. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter worth $220,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 1.4% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 91,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter worth $2,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

GCMG stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.05. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $15.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

