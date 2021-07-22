Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $4.58 Million in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 341,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.74% of Advent Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $384,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $895,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $9,579,000. 47.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADN opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.20 million, a PE ratio of -96.44 and a beta of 0.41.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Advent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Advent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells.

