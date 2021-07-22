Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.45 Million Investment in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 624,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.55% of CarLotz at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOTZ. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth about $9,930,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth about $9,857,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth about $2,947,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth about $1,280,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of LOTZ stock opened at $4.84 on Thursday. CarLotz, Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $12.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $550.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 10.33, a current ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

