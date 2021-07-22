Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 135,107 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,403 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 132,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 320.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 35,812 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOG opened at $16.77 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -0.52, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.77.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.73.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

