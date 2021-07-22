Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 155,209 Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.49% of PowerFleet worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PowerFleet by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,404,000 after acquiring an additional 262,399 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP raised its stake in PowerFleet by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,666,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,381,000 after acquiring an additional 124,822 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in PowerFleet by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 832,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 443,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PowerFleet by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 598,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 39,351 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PowerFleet by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 109,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWFL opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.43. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $259.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.82.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $28.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

