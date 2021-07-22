Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 22,219 Shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.89% of Gritstone bio worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gritstone bio by 21.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,600,000 after acquiring an additional 431,270 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Gritstone bio by 116.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 201,965 shares during the period. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd bought a new stake in Gritstone bio in the first quarter worth about $1,415,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gritstone bio by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRTS opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $398.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.13.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 167.62% and a negative return on equity of 53.29%. The company had revenue of $39.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

