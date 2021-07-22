Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 93,437 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Talos Energy worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Talos Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Talos Energy by 227.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Talos Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 233,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 23,186 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 126,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $2,245,823.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,528,459 shares of company stock valued at $60,487,743. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TALO opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $951.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.47.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $267.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.